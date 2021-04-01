Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Cleveland

Current Records: Philadelphia 32-15; Cleveland 17-30

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't won a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers since Dec. 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Philadelphia's road trip will continue as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Cleveland. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The 76ers came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, falling 104-95.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers took a serious blow against the Utah Jazz on Monday, falling 114-75. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 53-34. The top scorers for Cleveland were point guard Collin Sexton (20 points) and point guard Darius Garland (18 points).

The Sixers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Philadelphia at 32-15 and the Cavaliers at 17-30. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The 76ers come into the matchup boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.91. Less enviably, Cleveland has allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the second most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Philadelphia.