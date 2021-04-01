Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Cleveland
Current Records: Philadelphia 32-15; Cleveland 17-30
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers haven't won a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers since Dec. 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Philadelphia's road trip will continue as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Cleveland. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The 76ers came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, falling 104-95.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers took a serious blow against the Utah Jazz on Monday, falling 114-75. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 53-34. The top scorers for Cleveland were point guard Collin Sexton (20 points) and point guard Darius Garland (18 points).
The Sixers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Philadelphia at 32-15 and the Cavaliers at 17-30. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The 76ers come into the matchup boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.91. Less enviably, Cleveland has allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the second most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Philadelphia.
- Feb 27, 2021 - Cleveland 112 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Dec 27, 2020 - Cleveland 118 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 26, 2020 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Dec 07, 2019 - Philadelphia 141 vs. Cleveland 94
- Nov 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Cleveland 95
- Nov 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 98 vs. Cleveland 97
- Mar 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 23, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Apr 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Cleveland 130
- Mar 01, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 09, 2017 - Cleveland 105 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Nov 27, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Mar 31, 2017 - Cleveland 122 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Nov 27, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Nov 05, 2016 - Cleveland 102 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Jan 10, 2016 - Cleveland 95 vs. Philadelphia 85
- Dec 20, 2015 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Nov 06, 2015 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 02, 2015 - Cleveland 107 vs. Philadelphia 100