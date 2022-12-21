Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Cleveland

Current Records: Milwaukee 22-8; Cleveland 21-11

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Cleveland's strategy against the Utah Jazz on Monday. The Cavaliers took their matchup against Utah by a conclusive 122-99 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cleveland had established a 90-71 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds in addition to three blocks, and small forward Cedi Osman, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Milwaukee proved too difficult a challenge. Milwaukee walked away with a 128-119 win. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a stellar game for the Bucks as he dropped a double-double on 42 points and ten boards.

The wins brought the Cavaliers up to 21-11 and Milwaukee to 22-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104.4. As for Milwaukee, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.80%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.25

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Cleveland.