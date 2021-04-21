Who's Playing
Chicago @ Cleveland
Current Records: Chicago 24-33; Cleveland 20-37
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET April 21 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Bulls will be strutting in after a victory while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Chicago didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Boston Celtics on Monday, but they still walked away with a 102-96 win. Chicago's center Nikola Vucevic did his thing and had 29 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, Cleveland was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 109-105 to the Detroit Pistons. The losing side was boosted by point guard Collin Sexton, who had 28 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 19-9 ATS in away games but only 30-26-1 all in all.
The Bulls beat the Cavaliers 106-96 this past Saturday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chicago since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Cleveland.
- Apr 17, 2021 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 96
- Mar 24, 2021 - Cleveland 103 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 10, 2020 - Chicago 108 vs. Cleveland 103
- Jan 25, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 18, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 116
- Oct 30, 2019 - Cleveland 117 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cleveland 104 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Chicago 104 vs. Cleveland 88
- Dec 23, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Cleveland 92
- Nov 10, 2018 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 17, 2018 - Cleveland 114 vs. Chicago 109
- Dec 21, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 112
- Dec 04, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Chicago 91
- Oct 24, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Chicago 112
- Mar 30, 2017 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 93
- Feb 25, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 04, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 94
- Dec 02, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Cleveland 105
- Apr 09, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Cleveland 102
- Feb 18, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 23, 2016 - Chicago 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- Oct 27, 2015 - Chicago 97 vs. Cleveland 95