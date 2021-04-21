Who's Playing

Chicago @ Cleveland

Current Records: Chicago 24-33; Cleveland 20-37

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET April 21 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Bulls will be strutting in after a victory while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Chicago didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Boston Celtics on Monday, but they still walked away with a 102-96 win. Chicago's center Nikola Vucevic did his thing and had 29 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 109-105 to the Detroit Pistons. The losing side was boosted by point guard Collin Sexton, who had 28 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 19-9 ATS in away games but only 30-26-1 all in all.

The Bulls beat the Cavaliers 106-96 this past Saturday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chicago since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Chicago have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Cleveland.