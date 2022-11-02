Who's Playing
Boston @ Cleveland
Current Records: Boston 4-2; Cleveland 5-1
What to Know
The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. If the matchup is anything like Cleveland's 132-123 win from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Celtics had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, taking their contest 112-94. Boston's point guard Malcolm Brogdon was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 23 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Cleveland and the New York Knicks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Cavaliers wrapped it up with a 121-108 victory at home. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 38 points and 12 assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Boston, who are 3-3 against the spread.
The wins brought Boston up to 4-2 and Cleveland to 5-1. The Celtics are 2-1 after wins this year, the Cavaliers 4-0.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.21
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 37 games against Boston.
- Oct 28, 2022 - Cleveland 132 vs. Boston 123
- Dec 22, 2021 - Boston 111 vs. Cleveland 101
- Nov 15, 2021 - Boston 98 vs. Cleveland 92
- Nov 13, 2021 - Cleveland 91 vs. Boston 89
- May 12, 2021 - Cleveland 102 vs. Boston 94
- Mar 17, 2021 - Cleveland 117 vs. Boston 110
- Jan 24, 2021 - Boston 141 vs. Cleveland 103
- Mar 04, 2020 - Boston 112 vs. Cleveland 106
- Dec 27, 2019 - Boston 129 vs. Cleveland 117
- Dec 09, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Cleveland 88
- Nov 05, 2019 - Boston 119 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 26, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Cleveland 106
- Feb 05, 2019 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 96
- Jan 23, 2019 - Boston 123 vs. Cleveland 103
- Nov 30, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. Cleveland 95
- May 27, 2018 - Cleveland 87 vs. Boston 79
- May 25, 2018 - Cleveland 109 vs. Boston 99
- May 23, 2018 - Boston 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- May 21, 2018 - Cleveland 111 vs. Boston 102
- May 19, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Boston 86
- May 15, 2018 - Boston 107 vs. Cleveland 94
- May 13, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Cleveland 83
- Feb 11, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Boston 99
- Jan 03, 2018 - Boston 102 vs. Cleveland 88
- Oct 17, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Boston 99
- May 25, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Boston 102
- May 23, 2017 - Cleveland 112 vs. Boston 99
- May 21, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- May 19, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Boston 86
- May 17, 2017 - Cleveland 117 vs. Boston 104
- Apr 05, 2017 - Cleveland 114 vs. Boston 91
- Mar 01, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 29, 2016 - Cleveland 124 vs. Boston 118
- Nov 03, 2016 - Cleveland 128 vs. Boston 122
- Mar 05, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Boston 103
- Feb 05, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 15, 2015 - Cleveland 89 vs. Boston 77