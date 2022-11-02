Who's Playing

Boston @ Cleveland

Current Records: Boston 4-2; Cleveland 5-1

What to Know

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. If the matchup is anything like Cleveland's 132-123 win from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Celtics had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, taking their contest 112-94. Boston's point guard Malcolm Brogdon was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 23 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Cleveland and the New York Knicks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Cavaliers wrapped it up with a 121-108 victory at home. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 38 points and 12 assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Boston, who are 3-3 against the spread.

The wins brought Boston up to 4-2 and Cleveland to 5-1. The Celtics are 2-1 after wins this year, the Cavaliers 4-0.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.21

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 37 games against Boston.