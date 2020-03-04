How to watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Boston @ Cleveland

Current Records: Boston 41-19; Cleveland 17-44

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since May 27 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Cleveland has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Boston at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

The matchup between Cleveland and the Utah Jazz on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 126-113 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Collin Sexton, who had 32 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 129-120. The Celtics were up 84-67 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown (22 points) and point guard Kemba Walker (21 points) were the top scorers for Boston.

The losses put the Cavaliers at 17-44 and Boston at 41-19. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Cleveland, Boston enters the matchup with only 106.9 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Boston.