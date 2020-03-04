How to watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ Cleveland
Current Records: Boston 41-19; Cleveland 17-44
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since May 27 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Cleveland has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Boston at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.
The matchup between Cleveland and the Utah Jazz on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 126-113 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Collin Sexton, who had 32 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boston fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 129-120. The Celtics were up 84-67 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown (22 points) and point guard Kemba Walker (21 points) were the top scorers for Boston.
The losses put the Cavaliers at 17-44 and Boston at 41-19. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Cleveland, Boston enters the matchup with only 106.9 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Boston.
- Dec 27, 2019 - Boston 129 vs. Cleveland 117
- Dec 09, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Cleveland 88
- Nov 05, 2019 - Boston 119 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 26, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Cleveland 106
- Feb 05, 2019 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 96
- Jan 23, 2019 - Boston 123 vs. Cleveland 103
- Nov 30, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. Cleveland 95
- May 27, 2018 - Cleveland 87 vs. Boston 79
- May 25, 2018 - Cleveland 109 vs. Boston 99
- May 23, 2018 - Boston 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- May 21, 2018 - Cleveland 111 vs. Boston 102
- May 19, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Boston 86
- May 15, 2018 - Boston 107 vs. Cleveland 94
- May 13, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Cleveland 83
- Feb 11, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Boston 99
- Jan 03, 2018 - Boston 102 vs. Cleveland 88
- Oct 17, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Boston 99
- May 25, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Boston 102
- May 23, 2017 - Cleveland 112 vs. Boston 99
- May 21, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- May 19, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Boston 86
- May 17, 2017 - Cleveland 117 vs. Boston 104
- Apr 05, 2017 - Cleveland 114 vs. Boston 91
- Mar 01, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 29, 2016 - Cleveland 124 vs. Boston 118
- Nov 03, 2016 - Cleveland 128 vs. Boston 122
- Mar 05, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Boston 103
- Feb 05, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 15, 2015 - Cleveland 89 vs. Boston 77
