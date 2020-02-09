How to watch Cavaliers vs. Clippers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Cleveland
Current Records: Los Angeles 36-16; Cleveland 13-39
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since Nov. 17 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Cleveland will take on Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after a few days off. Cleveland staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
The Cavaliers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 109-103 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Point guard Collin Sexton (23 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles suffered a grim 142-115 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday. Los Angeles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. The losing side was boosted by small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 29 points along with six boards.
The losses put Cleveland at 13-39 and Los Angeles at 36-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland enters the game with only 18.3 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Los Angeles ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.2 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.
- Jan 14, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Cleveland 103
- Mar 30, 2019 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Cleveland 108
- Mar 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Cleveland 108
- Mar 09, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 17, 2017 - Cleveland 118 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Mar 18, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Cleveland 78
- Dec 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 13, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Jan 21, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Los Angeles 102
-
