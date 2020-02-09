How to watch Cavaliers vs. Clippers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Cleveland

Current Records: Los Angeles 36-16; Cleveland 13-39

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since Nov. 17 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Cleveland will take on Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after a few days off. Cleveland staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

The Cavaliers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 109-103 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Point guard Collin Sexton (23 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles suffered a grim 142-115 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday. Los Angeles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. The losing side was boosted by small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 29 points along with six boards.

The losses put Cleveland at 13-39 and Los Angeles at 36-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland enters the game with only 18.3 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Los Angeles ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.2 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.