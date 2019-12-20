How to watch Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Cleveland

Current Records: Memphis 10-18; Cleveland 7-21

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.36 points per game in their game on Friday. They are on the road again on Friday and play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Memphis will be seeking to avenge the 112-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 23rd.

The Grizzlies were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 126-122 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Memphis' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of PF Brandon Clarke, who had 27 points along with seven boards, and C Jonas Valanciunas, who had 24 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland escaped with a win against the Charlotte Hornets by the margin of a single basket, 100-98. Having forecasted a close win for Cleveland, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Cleveland's victory lifted them to 7-21 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 10-18. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Memphis has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 116.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 223

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won five out of their last eight games against Memphis.