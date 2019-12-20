How to watch Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Cleveland
Current Records: Memphis 10-18; Cleveland 7-21
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.36 points per game in their game on Friday. They are on the road again on Friday and play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Memphis will be seeking to avenge the 112-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 23rd.
The Grizzlies were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 126-122 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Memphis' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of PF Brandon Clarke, who had 27 points along with seven boards, and C Jonas Valanciunas, who had 24 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cleveland escaped with a win against the Charlotte Hornets by the margin of a single basket, 100-98. Having forecasted a close win for Cleveland, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Cleveland's victory lifted them to 7-21 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 10-18. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Memphis has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 116.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 223
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won five out of their last eight games against Memphis.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Cleveland 112 vs. Memphis 107
- Dec 26, 2018 - Memphis 95 vs. Cleveland 87
- Feb 23, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Memphis 89
- Dec 02, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Memphis 111
- Dec 14, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Cleveland 85
- Dec 13, 2016 - Cleveland 103 vs. Memphis 86
- Mar 07, 2016 - Memphis 106 vs. Cleveland 103
- Oct 28, 2015 - Cleveland 106 vs. Memphis 76
