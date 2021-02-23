Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Cleveland

Current Records: Atlanta 13-17; Cleveland 10-21

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to defend their home court Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET. Atlanta will be strutting in after a win while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Cleveland and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 117-101 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by center Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 17 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Atlanta beat the Denver Nuggets 123-115 on Sunday. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 35 points and 15 assists in addition to six boards. The matchup made it Young's third in a row with at least 31 points.

The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past 13 games.

Cleveland didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Hawks in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with a 96-91 victory. Will Cleveland repeat their success, or does Atlanta have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.