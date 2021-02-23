Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Cleveland
Current Records: Atlanta 13-17; Cleveland 10-21
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to defend their home court Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET. Atlanta will be strutting in after a win while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between Cleveland and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 117-101 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by center Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 17 rebounds along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, Atlanta beat the Denver Nuggets 123-115 on Sunday. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 35 points and 15 assists in addition to six boards. The matchup made it Young's third in a row with at least 31 points.
The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past 13 games.
Cleveland didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Hawks in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with a 96-91 victory. Will Cleveland repeat their success, or does Atlanta have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 02, 2021 - Cleveland 96 vs. Atlanta 91
- Feb 12, 2020 - Cleveland 127 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 23, 2019 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 118
- Dec 29, 2018 - Atlanta 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- Oct 30, 2018 - Cleveland 136 vs. Atlanta 114
- Oct 21, 2018 - Atlanta 133 vs. Cleveland 111
- Feb 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 107
- Dec 12, 2017 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 114
- Nov 30, 2017 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 114
- Nov 05, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Cleveland 115
- Apr 09, 2017 - Atlanta 126 vs. Cleveland 125
- Apr 07, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Cleveland 100
- Mar 03, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Atlanta 130
- Nov 08, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Cleveland 106
- May 08, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Atlanta 99
- May 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 108
- May 04, 2016 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 98
- May 02, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Atlanta 93
- Apr 11, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 01, 2016 - Cleveland 110 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 21, 2015 - Cleveland 109 vs. Atlanta 97