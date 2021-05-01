Who's Playing

Miami @ Cleveland

Current Records: Miami 33-30; Cleveland 21-42

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-15 against the Miami Heat since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cleveland is getting right back to it as they host Miami at 8 p.m. ET May 1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Heat will be strutting in after a victory while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cleveland has to be hurting after a devastating 122-93 loss at the hands of the Washington Wizards on Friday. Cleveland was down 91-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Collin Sexton (22 points) was the top scorer for the Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Miami didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 win. The Heat's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 29 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.

Cleveland have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

The Cavaliers are now 21-42 while Miami sits at 33-30. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland is stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.8 on average. The Heat's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 107.2. Cleveland might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Cleveland.