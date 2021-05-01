Who's Playing
Miami @ Cleveland
Current Records: Miami 33-30; Cleveland 21-42
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-15 against the Miami Heat since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cleveland is getting right back to it as they host Miami at 8 p.m. ET May 1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Heat will be strutting in after a victory while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Cleveland has to be hurting after a devastating 122-93 loss at the hands of the Washington Wizards on Friday. Cleveland was down 91-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Collin Sexton (22 points) was the top scorer for the Cavaliers.
Meanwhile, Miami didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 win. The Heat's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 29 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.
Cleveland have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
The Cavaliers are now 21-42 while Miami sits at 33-30. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland is stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.8 on average. The Heat's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 107.2. Cleveland might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Cleveland.
- Apr 03, 2021 - Miami 115 vs. Cleveland 101
- Mar 16, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Cleveland 98
- Feb 24, 2020 - Cleveland 125 vs. Miami 119
- Feb 22, 2020 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 20, 2019 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 100
- Nov 14, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Mar 08, 2019 - Miami 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Jan 25, 2019 - Miami 100 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 28, 2018 - Miami 118 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 27, 2018 - Miami 98 vs. Cleveland 79
- Jan 31, 2018 - Cleveland 91 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 28, 2017 - Cleveland 108 vs. Miami 97
- Apr 10, 2017 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 121
- Mar 06, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 04, 2017 - Miami 120 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 09, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 19, 2016 - Miami 122 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 05, 2015 - Miami 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- Oct 30, 2015 - Cleveland 102 vs. Miami 92