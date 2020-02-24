How to watch Cavaliers vs. Heat: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami @ Cleveland

Current Records: Miami 36-20; Cleveland 15-41

What to Know

The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Miami won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

Cleveland is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. The Heat took down Cleveland 124-105. The team accrued 82 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Miami can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 24 points and eight assists.

Miami's victory lifted them to 36-20 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 15-41. We'll see if Miami can repeat their recent success or if Cleveland bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Heat are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Miami have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Cleveland.