How to watch Cavaliers vs. Heat: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Cleveland
Current Records: Miami 36-20; Cleveland 15-41
What to Know
The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Miami won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
Cleveland is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. The Heat took down Cleveland 124-105. The team accrued 82 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Miami can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 24 points and eight assists.
Miami's victory lifted them to 36-20 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 15-41. We'll see if Miami can repeat their recent success or if Cleveland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Heat are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Miami have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Cleveland.
- Feb 22, 2020 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 20, 2019 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 100
- Nov 14, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Mar 08, 2019 - Miami 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Jan 25, 2019 - Miami 100 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 28, 2018 - Miami 118 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 27, 2018 - Miami 98 vs. Cleveland 79
- Jan 31, 2018 - Cleveland 91 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 28, 2017 - Cleveland 108 vs. Miami 97
- Apr 10, 2017 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 121
- Mar 06, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 04, 2017 - Miami 120 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 09, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 19, 2016 - Miami 122 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 05, 2015 - Miami 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- Oct 30, 2015 - Cleveland 102 vs. Miami 92
