Who's Playing

New York @ Cleveland

Current Records: New York 44-33; Cleveland 48-29

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. New York will be strutting in after a win while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Cleveland as they fell 120-118 to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 44 points, five assists and five boards.

Meanwhile, New York was able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, winning 101-92. Point guard Immanuel Quickley and shooting guard Quentin Grimes were among the main playmakers for New York as the former had 24 points and the latter shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Cleveland is now 48-29 while the Knicks sit at 44-33. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland enters the contest with only 106.7 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. As for New York, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.90%, which places them third in the league.

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 28 games against New York.