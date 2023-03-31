Who's Playing
New York @ Cleveland
Current Records: New York 44-33; Cleveland 48-29
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. New York will be strutting in after a win while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was close but no cigar for Cleveland as they fell 120-118 to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 44 points, five assists and five boards.
Meanwhile, New York was able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, winning 101-92. Point guard Immanuel Quickley and shooting guard Quentin Grimes were among the main playmakers for New York as the former had 24 points and the latter shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.
The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Cleveland is now 48-29 while the Knicks sit at 44-33. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland enters the contest with only 106.7 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. As for New York, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.90%, which places them third in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 28 games against New York.
- Jan 24, 2023 - New York 105 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 04, 2022 - New York 92 vs. Cleveland 81
- Oct 30, 2022 - Cleveland 121 vs. New York 108
- Apr 02, 2022 - Cleveland 119 vs. New York 101
- Jan 24, 2022 - Cleveland 95 vs. New York 93
- Nov 07, 2021 - Cleveland 126 vs. New York 109
- Jan 29, 2021 - New York 102 vs. Cleveland 81
- Jan 15, 2021 - Cleveland 106 vs. New York 103
- Dec 29, 2020 - New York 95 vs. Cleveland 86
- Feb 03, 2020 - New York 139 vs. Cleveland 134
- Jan 20, 2020 - New York 106 vs. Cleveland 86
- Nov 18, 2019 - New York 123 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 10, 2019 - Cleveland 108 vs. New York 87
- Feb 28, 2019 - Cleveland 125 vs. New York 118
- Feb 11, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 104
- Dec 12, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. New York 106
- Apr 11, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Cleveland 98
- Apr 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. New York 109
- Nov 13, 2017 - Cleveland 104 vs. New York 101
- Oct 29, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Cleveland 95
- Feb 23, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. New York 104
- Feb 04, 2017 - Cleveland 111 vs. New York 104
- Dec 07, 2016 - Cleveland 126 vs. New York 94
- Oct 25, 2016 - Cleveland 117 vs. New York 88
- Mar 26, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 93
- Dec 23, 2015 - Cleveland 91 vs. New York 84
- Nov 13, 2015 - Cleveland 90 vs. New York 84
- Nov 04, 2015 - Cleveland 96 vs. New York 86