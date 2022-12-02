Who's Playing

Orlando @ Cleveland

Current Records: Orlando 5-17; Cleveland 14-8

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

A well-balanced attack led Cleveland over the Philadelphia 76ers every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Cleveland blew past Philadelphia 113-85. With Cleveland ahead 69-48 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Caris LeVert led the charge as he had 22 points in addition to six boards. LeVert hadn't helped his team much against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Orlando received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 125-108 to the Atlanta Hawks. The Magic were down 100-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Guard Franz Wagner (22 points) and power forward Paolo Banchero (20 points) were the top scorers for Orlando.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Orlando have struggled against the spread on the road.

Cleveland is now 14-8 while Orlando sits at 5-17. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland ranks first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106 on average. Less enviably, the Magic are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 108.3 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.08

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 10-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Orlando.