Who's Playing

Orlando @ Cleveland

Current Records: Orlando 0-4; Cleveland 2-1

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. Cleveland will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a loss.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Cavaliers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 117-107 win over the Washington Wizards. Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell looked sharp as he shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and five rebounds. The contest made it Mitchell's third in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Orlando ended up a good deal behind the New York Knicks when they played on Monday, losing 115-102. Power forward Paolo Banchero (21 points) and center Bol Bol (19 points) were the top scorers for Orlando.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Cleveland's win brought them up to 2-1 while the Magic's defeat pulled them down to 0-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland ranks second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.7 on average. Less enviably, Orlando is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 107.3 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.88

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 8-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Orlando.