How to watch Cavaliers vs. Magic: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Magic basketball game

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Orlando (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 5-12; Orlando 6-10

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Orlando is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

It looks like the Magic got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. On Monday, they lost to the Detroit Pistons by a decisive 103-88 margin.

As for Cleveland, it looks like Cleveland got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 108-106. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from PF Larry Nance Jr., who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.4. But Cleveland is even better: they enter the contest with only 18.2 fouls per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives the Cavaliers a route to victory.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.

