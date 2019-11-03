How to watch Cavaliers vs. Mavericks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 2-3; Dallas 3-2

Last Season Records: Cleveland 19-63; Dallas 33-49

What to Know

Dallas will take on Cleveland on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Dallas doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Mavericks fought the good fight in their overtime game last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the L.A. Lakers 119-110. Dallas' loss came about despite a quality game from SG Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 15 dimes, and 13 rebounds. Doncic's performance made up for a slower matchup against Denver last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against Indiana, falling 102-95. PG Darius Garland had a rough night: he played for 25 minutes with only two points on 0-for-10 shooting.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Dallas rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.6 on average. Cleveland is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the match boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 19.8. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 215

Series History

Cleveland have won five out of their last eight games against Dallas.