How to watch Cavaliers vs. Nuggets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Cleveland
Current Records: Denver 42-20; Cleveland 17-45
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after a few days off. The Cavaliers are hobbling into the game with the dubious honor of a league-worst four-game losing streak.
Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 112-106 to the Boston Celtics. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of point guard Collin Sexton, who had 41 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Denver escaped with a win against the Charlotte Hornets by the margin of a single basket, 114-112. Point guard Jamal Murray (18 points) and small forward Will Barton (16 points) were the top scorers for Denver.
Cleveland isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 8, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Denver's win lifted them to 42-20 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 17-45. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if Cleveland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 8-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Cleveland have won five out of their last nine games against Denver.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Cleveland 111 vs. Denver 103
- Jan 19, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 01, 2018 - Denver 110 vs. Cleveland 91
- Mar 07, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Denver 108
- Mar 03, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Cleveland 117
- Mar 22, 2017 - Denver 126 vs. Cleveland 113
- Feb 11, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 21, 2016 - Cleveland 124 vs. Denver 91
- Dec 29, 2015 - Cleveland 93 vs. Denver 87
-
