How to watch Cavaliers vs. Nuggets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Denver @ Cleveland

Current Records: Denver 42-20; Cleveland 17-45

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after a few days off. The Cavaliers are hobbling into the game with the dubious honor of a league-worst four-game losing streak.

Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 112-106 to the Boston Celtics. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of point guard Collin Sexton, who had 41 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Denver escaped with a win against the Charlotte Hornets by the margin of a single basket, 114-112. Point guard Jamal Murray (18 points) and small forward Will Barton (16 points) were the top scorers for Denver.

Cleveland isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 8, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Denver's win lifted them to 42-20 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 17-45. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if Cleveland bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Cleveland have won five out of their last nine games against Denver.