Who's Playing

Indiana @ Cleveland

Current Records: Indiana 31-36; Cleveland 21-47

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Indiana Pacers will be on the road. The Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Indiana is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.4 points per game.

Indiana fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 133-132. The losing side was boosted by power forward Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 13 assists, and 13 rebounds. Sabonis now has eight triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 124-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Cleveland was down 98-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Cleveland back was the mediocre play of small forward Isaac Okoro, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes with 5-for-15 shooting.

The Pacers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pacers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Indiana.