Who's Playing
Detroit @ Cleveland
Current Records: Detroit 4-13; Cleveland 8-9
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 7 of last year. The Pistons and Cleveland will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Detroit strolled past the Philadelphia 76ers with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 119-104. Shooting guard Delon Wright was the offensive standout of the game for Detroit, picking up 28 points and nine assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, falling 115-108. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from center Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 17 rebounds.
Detroit's victory brought them up to 4-13 while the Cavaliers' defeat pulled them down to 8-9. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pistons have only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.
