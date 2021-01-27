Who's Playing

Detroit @ Cleveland

Current Records: Detroit 4-13; Cleveland 8-9

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Detroit Pistons will be on the road. Detroit and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Pistons haven't won a game against Cleveland since Jan. 7 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Detroit didn't have too much trouble with the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Monday as they won 119-104. Detroit can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Delon Wright, who had 28 points and nine assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, falling 115-108. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 17 boards.

The Pistons are now 4-13 while the Cavaliers sit at 8-9. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Detroit has only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.