How to watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 5-14; Detroit 7-13
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. Detroit and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Detroit should still be feeling good after a win, while Cleveland will be looking to right the ship.
A well-balanced attack led the Pistons over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on their way to victory. Detroit put a hurting on San Antonio to the tune of 132-98. No one put up better numbers for the Pistons than PF Christian Wood, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks last week, falling 119-110. The over/under? 229. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Pistons going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
The Pistons came up short against the Cavaliers when the two teams last met in March, falling 126-119. Can the Pistons avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.12
Odds
The Pistons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.
- Mar 18, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Detroit 119
- Mar 02, 2019 - Detroit 129 vs. Cleveland 93
- Nov 19, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Cleveland 102
- Oct 25, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Cleveland 103
- Mar 05, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Detroit 90
- Jan 30, 2018 - Detroit 125 vs. Cleveland 114
- Jan 28, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Detroit 104
- Nov 20, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Detroit 88
- Mar 14, 2017 - Cleveland 128 vs. Detroit 96
- Mar 09, 2017 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 90
- Nov 18, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Detroit 81
- Apr 24, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Detroit 98
- Apr 22, 2016 - Cleveland 101 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 20, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. Detroit 90
- Apr 17, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Detroit 101
- Apr 13, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Cleveland 110
- Feb 22, 2016 - Detroit 96 vs. Cleveland 88
- Jan 29, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Detroit 106
- Nov 17, 2015 - Detroit 104 vs. Cleveland 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bucks win second consecutive game by 40
The Bucks and Mavericks have both made history within the past few weeks
-
Twitter reacts to Melo as Player of Week
Anthony averaged 22.3 points last week as the Portland Trail Blazers went 3-0
-
Melo didn't deserve Player of the Week
Anthony had a GREAT week, but James Harden nearly topped his three-game scoring output in THREE...
-
NBA DFS picks, lineups, advice, strategy
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Are the Lakers close to being exposed?
L.A. owns an NBA-best 17-3 record, but we'll learn a lot about this team between now and the...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Raptors moving up
A loss to the Mavericks dropped the Lakers from the top spot this week, but who took their...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans