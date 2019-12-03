How to watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 5-14; Detroit 7-13

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. Detroit and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Detroit should still be feeling good after a win, while Cleveland will be looking to right the ship.

A well-balanced attack led the Pistons over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on their way to victory. Detroit put a hurting on San Antonio to the tune of 132-98. No one put up better numbers for the Pistons than PF Christian Wood, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks last week, falling 119-110. The over/under? 229. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Pistons going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

The Pistons came up short against the Cavaliers when the two teams last met in March, falling 126-119. Can the Pistons avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.12

Odds

The Pistons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.