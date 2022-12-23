Who's Playing
Toronto @ Cleveland
Current Records: Toronto 14-18; Cleveland 22-11
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since March 6th, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Cleveland will take on Toronto in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Cleveland netted a 114-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 36 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, winning 113-106. Power forward Pascal Siakam took over for the Raptors, finishing with 52 points (a whopping 46% of their total) and seven dimes along with nine rebounds.
The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (16-8-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Cleveland is now 22-11 while Toronto sits at 14-18. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland comes into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104.5. Less enviably, Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Toronto.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.09
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won 23 out of their last 40 games against Toronto.
- Nov 28, 2022 - Toronto 100 vs. Cleveland 88
- Oct 19, 2022 - Toronto 108 vs. Cleveland 105
- Mar 24, 2022 - Toronto 117 vs. Cleveland 104
- Mar 06, 2022 - Cleveland 104 vs. Toronto 96
- Dec 26, 2021 - Cleveland 144 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 05, 2021 - Cleveland 102 vs. Toronto 101
- Apr 26, 2021 - Toronto 112 vs. Cleveland 96
- Apr 10, 2021 - Toronto 135 vs. Cleveland 115
- Mar 21, 2021 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105
- Jan 30, 2020 - Toronto 115 vs. Cleveland 109
- Dec 31, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 16, 2019 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 11, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 21, 2018 - Toronto 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Dec 01, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 17, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Cleveland 104
- May 07, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 93
- May 05, 2018 - Cleveland 105 vs. Toronto 103
- May 03, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 110
- May 01, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 112
- Apr 03, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Toronto 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - Cleveland 132 vs. Toronto 129
- Jan 11, 2018 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 07, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Toronto 102
- May 05, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 94
- May 03, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 01, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105
- Apr 12, 2017 - Toronto 98 vs. Cleveland 83
- Dec 05, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 112
- Nov 15, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Toronto 117
- Oct 28, 2016 - Cleveland 94 vs. Toronto 91
- May 27, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 87
- May 25, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 78
- May 23, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 21, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- May 19, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Toronto 89
- May 17, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 84
- Feb 26, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 97
- Jan 04, 2016 - Cleveland 122 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 25, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Cleveland 99