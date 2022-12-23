Who's Playing

Toronto @ Cleveland

Current Records: Toronto 14-18; Cleveland 22-11

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since March 6th, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Cleveland will take on Toronto in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Cleveland netted a 114-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 36 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, winning 113-106. Power forward Pascal Siakam took over for the Raptors, finishing with 52 points (a whopping 46% of their total) and seven dimes along with nine rebounds.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (16-8-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Cleveland is now 22-11 while Toronto sits at 14-18. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland comes into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104.5. Less enviably, Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Toronto.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.09

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 23 out of their last 40 games against Toronto.