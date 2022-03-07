Through 3 Quarters

The Cleveland Cavaliers were expected to win this one, and they are just one quarter away from fulfilling that expectation. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Toronto Raptors as the Cavaliers lead 75-62.

Small forward Lauri Markkanen (19 points) has been the top scorer for Cleveland. The top scorers for Toronto have been center Chris Boucher (15 points) and power forward Pascal Siakam (14 points). Pascal Siakam does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four.

the Raptors have lost 79% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Cleveland

Current Records: Toronto 34-29; Cleveland 36-27

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Toronto Raptors will be on the road. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The point spread favored the Raptors this past Friday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 103-97 to the Orlando Magic. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 125-119 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cavaliers were up 43-30 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Darius Garland put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 26 points and 19 assists.

The losses put the Raptors at 34-29 and Cleveland at 36-27. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto ranks third in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.97 on average. Less enviably, Cleveland has allowed their opponents an average of 8.7 steals per game, the second most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 22 out of their last 36 games against Toronto.

Dec 26, 2021 - Cleveland 144 vs. Toronto 99

Nov 05, 2021 - Cleveland 102 vs. Toronto 101

Apr 26, 2021 - Toronto 112 vs. Cleveland 96

Apr 10, 2021 - Toronto 135 vs. Cleveland 115

Mar 21, 2021 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105

Jan 30, 2020 - Toronto 115 vs. Cleveland 109

Dec 31, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. Cleveland 97

Dec 16, 2019 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 113

Mar 11, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Toronto 101

Dec 21, 2018 - Toronto 126 vs. Cleveland 110

Dec 01, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Cleveland 95

Oct 17, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Cleveland 104

May 07, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 93

May 05, 2018 - Cleveland 105 vs. Toronto 103

May 03, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 110

May 01, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 112

Apr 03, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Toronto 106

Mar 21, 2018 - Cleveland 132 vs. Toronto 129

Jan 11, 2018 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 99

May 07, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Toronto 102

May 05, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 94

May 03, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Toronto 103

May 01, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105

Apr 12, 2017 - Toronto 98 vs. Cleveland 83

Dec 05, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 112

Nov 15, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Toronto 117

Oct 28, 2016 - Cleveland 94 vs. Toronto 91

May 27, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 87

May 25, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 78

May 23, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Cleveland 99

May 21, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 84

May 19, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Toronto 89

May 17, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 84

Feb 26, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 97

Jan 04, 2016 - Cleveland 122 vs. Toronto 100

Nov 25, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Cleveland 99

Injury Report for Cleveland

Rajon Rondo: Out (Toe)

Caris LeVert: Out (Foot)

Collin Sexton: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Toronto