Who's Playing

Toronto @ Cleveland

Current Records: Toronto 30-31; Cleveland 38-25

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since March 6 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Cavaliers will take on Toronto at 6 p.m. ET at home. Toronto will be strutting in after a victory while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a loss.

Cleveland received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 136-119 to the Atlanta Hawks. Cleveland was down 108-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Darius Garland, who had 33 points.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 44-44 at the half for the Raptors and the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday, but Toronto stepped up in the second half for a 95-91 win. It was another big night for Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Cleveland is now 38-25 while Toronto sits at 30-31. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.7 on average. Less enviably, the Raptors have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Toronto.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 23 out of their last 41 games against Toronto.