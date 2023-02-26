Who's Playing
Toronto @ Cleveland
Current Records: Toronto 30-31; Cleveland 38-25
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since March 6 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Cavaliers will take on Toronto at 6 p.m. ET at home. Toronto will be strutting in after a victory while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a loss.
Cleveland received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 136-119 to the Atlanta Hawks. Cleveland was down 108-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Darius Garland, who had 33 points.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 44-44 at the half for the Raptors and the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday, but Toronto stepped up in the second half for a 95-91 win. It was another big night for Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.
Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.
Cleveland is now 38-25 while Toronto sits at 30-31. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.7 on average. Less enviably, the Raptors have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Toronto.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 23 out of their last 41 games against Toronto.
- Dec 23, 2022 - Toronto 118 vs. Cleveland 107
- Nov 28, 2022 - Toronto 100 vs. Cleveland 88
- Oct 19, 2022 - Toronto 108 vs. Cleveland 105
- Mar 24, 2022 - Toronto 117 vs. Cleveland 104
- Mar 06, 2022 - Cleveland 104 vs. Toronto 96
- Dec 26, 2021 - Cleveland 144 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 05, 2021 - Cleveland 102 vs. Toronto 101
- Apr 26, 2021 - Toronto 112 vs. Cleveland 96
- Apr 10, 2021 - Toronto 135 vs. Cleveland 115
- Mar 21, 2021 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105
- Jan 30, 2020 - Toronto 115 vs. Cleveland 109
- Dec 31, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 16, 2019 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 11, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 21, 2018 - Toronto 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Dec 01, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 17, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Cleveland 104
- May 07, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 93
- May 05, 2018 - Cleveland 105 vs. Toronto 103
- May 03, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 110
- May 01, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 112
- Apr 03, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Toronto 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - Cleveland 132 vs. Toronto 129
- Jan 11, 2018 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 07, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Toronto 102
- May 05, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 94
- May 03, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 01, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105
- Apr 12, 2017 - Toronto 98 vs. Cleveland 83
- Dec 05, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 112
- Nov 15, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Toronto 117
- Oct 28, 2016 - Cleveland 94 vs. Toronto 91
- May 27, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 87
- May 25, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 78
- May 23, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 21, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- May 19, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Toronto 89
- May 17, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 84
- Feb 26, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 97
- Jan 04, 2016 - Cleveland 122 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 25, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Cleveland 99