Who's Playing

Houston @ Cleveland

Current Records: Houston 18-56; Cleveland 47-28

What to Know

The Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Houston is on the road again Sunday and plays against the Cavaliers at 6 p.m. ET March 26 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.74 points per contest.

Houston took a serious blow against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday, falling 151-114. Houston was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 83-52. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard Kevin Porter, who had 20 points and seven assists in addition to six boards, and forward Tari Eason, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Cleveland skirted by the Brooklyn Nets 116-114 this past Thursday thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward Isaac Okoro with 0:01 left to play. Power forward Evan Mobley was the offensive standout of the game for Cleveland, dropping a double-double on 26 points and 16 rebounds along with four blocks.

The Rockets are now 18-56 while the Cavaliers sit at 47-28. Cleveland is 28-18 after wins this year, and Houston is 12-43 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 14-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland and Houston both have seven wins in their last 14 games.