How to watch Cavaliers vs. Rockets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 5-18; Houston 15-8
What to Know
The Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.09 points per game. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Rockets don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 11.5-point advantage in the spread.
Houston needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 119-118. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for them to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the contest.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Cleveland, and boy were they were right. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Boston Celtics took down Cleveland 110-88. PG Collin Sexton had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston enters the contest with 23 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.6. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Rockets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won five out of their last eight games against Cleveland.
- Jan 11, 2019 - Houston 141 vs. Cleveland 113
- Nov 24, 2018 - Cleveland 117 vs. Houston 108
- Feb 03, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Cleveland 88
- Nov 09, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 12, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 01, 2016 - Cleveland 128 vs. Houston 120
- Mar 29, 2016 - Houston 106 vs. Cleveland 100
- Jan 15, 2016 - Cleveland 91 vs. Houston 77
Watch This Game Live
-
