Who's Playing
Houston @ Cleveland
Current Records: Houston 11-18; Cleveland 11-21
What to Know
The Houston Rockets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland should still be riding high after a win, while the Rockets will be looking to right the ship.
Houston has to be aching after a bruising 120-100 defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Houston was down 100-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Eric Gordon had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-18 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Cleveland escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. The top scorer for Cleveland was point guard Collin Sexton (29 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rockets are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
Houston is now 11-18 while the Cavaliers sit at 11-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston has only been able to knock down 44.50% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -119
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.
- Dec 11, 2019 - Houston 116 vs. Cleveland 110
- Jan 11, 2019 - Houston 141 vs. Cleveland 113
- Nov 24, 2018 - Cleveland 117 vs. Houston 108
- Feb 03, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Cleveland 88
- Nov 09, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 12, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 01, 2016 - Cleveland 128 vs. Houston 120
- Mar 29, 2016 - Houston 106 vs. Cleveland 100
- Jan 15, 2016 - Cleveland 91 vs. Houston 77