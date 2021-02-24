Who's Playing

Houston @ Cleveland

Current Records: Houston 11-18; Cleveland 11-21

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland should still be riding high after a win, while the Rockets will be looking to right the ship.

Houston has to be aching after a bruising 120-100 defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Houston was down 100-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Eric Gordon had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-18 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Cleveland escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. The top scorer for Cleveland was point guard Collin Sexton (29 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rockets are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

Houston is now 11-18 while the Cavaliers sit at 11-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston has only been able to knock down 44.50% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ATTSN Southwest

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -119

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.