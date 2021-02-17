Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Cleveland

Current Records: San Antonio 16-11; Cleveland 10-19

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. If the contest is anything like Cleveland's 132-129 win from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

There's no need to mince words: the Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 129-98. Point guard Darius Garland had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 6-for-20, 16-point finish.

Meanwhile, San Antonio strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 122-110. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 33-17 deficit. The Spurs' success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Dejounte Murray, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds along with six dimes, and point guard Derrick White, who had 25 points.

The Cavaliers are now 10-19 while San Antonio sits at 16-11. Two stats to keep an eye on: Cleveland ranks fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.48 on average. But San Antonio enters the game with only 6.2 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last ten games against Cleveland.