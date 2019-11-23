How to watch Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Portland (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 4-11; Portland 5-11

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.69 points per matchup. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Cleveland Cavaliers' court at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Portland and six for Cleveland.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Trail Blazers had to settle for a 137-129 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Portland got a solid performance out of SG CJ McCollum, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 37 points and ten assists in addition to six boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Cleveland lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 143-101. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-42.

The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 7-8-1 against the spread.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.53

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Portland have won five out of their last eight games against Cleveland.