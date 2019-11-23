How to watch Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 4-11; Portland 5-11
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.69 points per matchup. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Cleveland Cavaliers' court at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Portland and six for Cleveland.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Trail Blazers had to settle for a 137-129 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Portland got a solid performance out of SG CJ McCollum, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 37 points and ten assists in addition to six boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Cleveland lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 143-101. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-42.
The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 7-8-1 against the spread.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.53
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
Series History
Portland have won five out of their last eight games against Cleveland.
- Feb 25, 2019 - Portland 123 vs. Cleveland 110
- Jan 16, 2019 - Portland 129 vs. Cleveland 112
- Mar 15, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Cleveland 105
- Jan 02, 2018 - Cleveland 127 vs. Portland 110
- Jan 11, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Cleveland 86
- Nov 23, 2016 - Cleveland 137 vs. Portland 125
- Dec 26, 2015 - Portland 105 vs. Cleveland 76
- Dec 08, 2015 - Cleveland 105 vs. Portland 100
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Clippers' depth beats Harden's Rockets
Harden played a nearly perfect offensive game, but in the end a trio of Clippers closers stole...
-
Celtics' Walker leaves game on stretcher
This was a scary injury for Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics
-
Kyrie Irving will miss return to Boston
Boston Celtics fans won't have their chance to boo their former point guard quite yet
-
Rockets vs. Clippers odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rockets vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Griffin provides update on Williamson
Williamson could be back out on the court for the Pelicans as soon as next month
-
Melo's return a feel-good story, for now
After a year away from the league, Anthony signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Trail Blazers...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans