Through 1 Quarter

The experts predicted a victory for the Portland Trail Blazers, but it's no sure thing at this point. After one quarter neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Portland leads 29-28 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Point guard Damian Lillard has led the way so far for Rip City, as he has 16 points and four assists along with two rebounds.

The Trail Blazers have been riding high on the performance of Dame, who has 16 points and four assists in addition to two boards. Note that this was a full 55% of Portland's points.

Rip City has a habit of keeping things close this season; the team played 22 games decided by three or less. Maybe they will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Portland @ Cleveland

Current Records: Portland 36-29; Cleveland 21-44

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET May 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Cleveland fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-118. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Isaac Okoro, who had 32 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Portland came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, falling 123-114. Point guard Damian Lillard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and eight assists.

The Cavaliers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12 point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Cleveland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past seven consecutive games.

Cleveland is now 21-44 while Portland sits at 36-29. Cleveland is 12-31 after losses this season, the Trail Blazers 16-12.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 12-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won six out of their last ten games against Cleveland.

Feb 12, 2021 - Portland 129 vs. Cleveland 110

Nov 23, 2019 - Cleveland 110 vs. Portland 104

Feb 25, 2019 - Portland 123 vs. Cleveland 110

Jan 16, 2019 - Portland 129 vs. Cleveland 112

Mar 15, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Cleveland 105

Jan 02, 2018 - Cleveland 127 vs. Portland 110

Jan 11, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Cleveland 86

Nov 23, 2016 - Cleveland 137 vs. Portland 125

Dec 26, 2015 - Portland 105 vs. Cleveland 76

Dec 08, 2015 - Cleveland 105 vs. Portland 100

Injury Report for Cleveland

Lamar Stevens: Out (Concussion)

Darius Garland: Out (Ankle)

Larry Nance Jr.: Out for the Season (Thumb)

Dylan Windler: Out for the Season (Knee)

Matthew Dellavedova: Out for the Season (Neck)

Taurean Prince: Out for the Season (Ankle)

Injury Report for Portland