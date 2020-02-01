How to watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Cleveland

Current Records: Golden State 10-39; Cleveland 13-36

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-18 against the Golden State Warriors since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past 49 matchups -- so hopefully Golden State likes a good challenge.

The Cavaliers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 115-109 to the Toronto Raptors. Power forward Kevin Love put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 38 turnovers, the Boston Celtics took down Golden State 119-104 on Thursday. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 22 points and five assists.

Cleveland is now 13-36 while Golden State sits at 10-39. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.90%, which places them 29th in the league. Less enviably, the Warriors have only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Cleveland.

  • Apr 05, 2019 - Golden State 120 vs. Cleveland 114
  • Dec 05, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Cleveland 105
  • Jun 08, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Cleveland 85
  • Jun 06, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Cleveland 102
  • Jun 03, 2018 - Golden State 122 vs. Cleveland 103
  • May 31, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Cleveland 114
  • Jan 15, 2018 - Golden State 118 vs. Cleveland 108
  • Dec 25, 2017 - Golden State 99 vs. Cleveland 92
  • Jun 12, 2017 - Golden State 129 vs. Cleveland 120
  • Jun 09, 2017 - Cleveland 137 vs. Golden State 116
  • Jun 07, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Cleveland 113
  • Jun 04, 2017 - Golden State 132 vs. Cleveland 113
  • Jun 01, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Cleveland 91
  • Jan 16, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Cleveland 91
  • Dec 25, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Golden State 108
  • Jun 19, 2016 - Cleveland 93 vs. Golden State 89
  • Jun 16, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Golden State 101
  • Jun 13, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Golden State 97
  • Jun 10, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Cleveland 97
  • Jun 08, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Golden State 90
  • Jun 05, 2016 - Golden State 110 vs. Cleveland 77
  • Jun 02, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Cleveland 89
  • Jan 18, 2016 - Golden State 132 vs. Cleveland 98
  • Dec 25, 2015 - Golden State 89 vs. Cleveland 83
