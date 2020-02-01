How to watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Cleveland

Current Records: Golden State 10-39; Cleveland 13-36

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-18 against the Golden State Warriors since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past 49 matchups -- so hopefully Golden State likes a good challenge.

The Cavaliers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 115-109 to the Toronto Raptors. Power forward Kevin Love put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 38 turnovers, the Boston Celtics took down Golden State 119-104 on Thursday. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 22 points and five assists.

Cleveland is now 13-36 while Golden State sits at 10-39. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.90%, which places them 29th in the league. Less enviably, the Warriors have only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Cleveland.