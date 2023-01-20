Who's Playing

Golden State @ Cleveland

Current Records: Golden State 22-23; Cleveland 28-18

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-24 against the Golden State Warriors since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Cleveland will look to defend their home court against Golden State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Cavaliers lost a heartbreaker to the Memphis Grizzlies when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. Cleveland was just a bucket short of a victory and fell 115-114 to Memphis. The top scorers for Cleveland were point guard Darius Garland (24 points) and small forward Caris LeVert (23 points). LeVert hadn't helped his team much against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Speaking of close games: the Dubs fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Boston Celtics on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 121-118. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points and seven assists.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Dubs have struggled against the spread on the road.

The losses put Cleveland at 28-18 and the Dubs at 22-23. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland enters the matchup with only 107.1 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. But the Dubs come into the game boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 117.6. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $72.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 24 out of their last 30 games against Cleveland.