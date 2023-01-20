Who's Playing
Golden State @ Cleveland
Current Records: Golden State 22-23; Cleveland 28-18
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-24 against the Golden State Warriors since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Cleveland will look to defend their home court against Golden State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
The Cavaliers lost a heartbreaker to the Memphis Grizzlies when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. Cleveland was just a bucket short of a victory and fell 115-114 to Memphis. The top scorers for Cleveland were point guard Darius Garland (24 points) and small forward Caris LeVert (23 points). LeVert hadn't helped his team much against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Speaking of close games: the Dubs fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Boston Celtics on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 121-118. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points and seven assists.
The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Dubs have struggled against the spread on the road.
The losses put Cleveland at 28-18 and the Dubs at 22-23. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland enters the matchup with only 107.1 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. But the Dubs come into the game boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 117.6. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $72.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 24 out of their last 30 games against Cleveland.
- Nov 11, 2022 - Golden State 106 vs. Cleveland 101
- Jan 09, 2022 - Golden State 96 vs. Cleveland 82
- Nov 18, 2021 - Golden State 104 vs. Cleveland 89
- Apr 15, 2021 - Golden State 119 vs. Cleveland 101
- Feb 15, 2021 - Golden State 129 vs. Cleveland 98
- Feb 01, 2020 - Golden State 131 vs. Cleveland 112
- Apr 05, 2019 - Golden State 120 vs. Cleveland 114
- Dec 05, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Cleveland 105
- Jun 08, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Cleveland 85
- Jun 06, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Cleveland 102
- Jun 03, 2018 - Golden State 122 vs. Cleveland 103
- May 31, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Cleveland 114
- Jan 15, 2018 - Golden State 118 vs. Cleveland 108
- Dec 25, 2017 - Golden State 99 vs. Cleveland 92
- Jun 12, 2017 - Golden State 129 vs. Cleveland 120
- Jun 09, 2017 - Cleveland 137 vs. Golden State 116
- Jun 07, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Cleveland 113
- Jun 04, 2017 - Golden State 132 vs. Cleveland 113
- Jun 01, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Cleveland 91
- Jan 16, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Cleveland 91
- Dec 25, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Golden State 108
- Jun 19, 2016 - Cleveland 93 vs. Golden State 89
- Jun 16, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Golden State 101
- Jun 13, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Golden State 97
- Jun 10, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Jun 08, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Golden State 90
- Jun 05, 2016 - Golden State 110 vs. Cleveland 77
- Jun 02, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Cleveland 89
- Jan 18, 2016 - Golden State 132 vs. Cleveland 98
- Dec 25, 2015 - Golden State 89 vs. Cleveland 83