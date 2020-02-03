How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Boston
Current Records: Philadelphia 31-18; Boston 32-15
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers are staying on the road tonight to face off against the Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The 76ers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Philadelphia came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, falling 127-117. Philadelphia's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Ben Simmons, who had 31 points and five assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Boston's strategy against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Boston captured a comfortable 119-104 win over Golden State. The Celtics' small forward Gordon Hayward did his thing and had 25 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Philadelphia is now 31-18 while Boston sits at 32-15. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 105.2 on average. Boston is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.5. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $71.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
-
