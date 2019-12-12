How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Boston

Current Records: Boston 17-6; Philadelphia 18-7

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Philadelphia and the Boston Celtics will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Garden. Philadelphia is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 97-92 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Boston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 122-117 to the Indiana Pacers. Boston's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Kemba Walker, who shot 7-for-15 from downtown and finished with 44 points and seven dimes.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 18-7 while Boston's defeat dropped them down to 17-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston enters the game with only 6.2 steals given up per game on average, good for best in the league. But Philadelphia rank second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.92 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

