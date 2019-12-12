How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Boston
Current Records: Boston 17-6; Philadelphia 18-7
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Philadelphia and the Boston Celtics will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Garden. Philadelphia is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 97-92 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Boston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 122-117 to the Indiana Pacers. Boston's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Kemba Walker, who shot 7-for-15 from downtown and finished with 44 points and seven dimes.
Philadelphia's win lifted them to 18-7 while Boston's defeat dropped them down to 17-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston enters the game with only 6.2 steals given up per game on average, good for best in the league. But Philadelphia rank second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.92 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.50
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Rockets invite Lizzo to game
Lizzo is a Houston native
-
NBA All-Decade Awards: Dubs domination
Also, was Kawhi Leonard or Draymond Green the best draft pick of the 2010s? Who represents...
-
Raptors' Kawhi tribute is one of a kind
Kawhi made his return to Toronto on Wednesday and was greeted with a hero's welcome
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 12 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Celtics vs. 76ers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Celtics vs. Sixers game 10,000 times.
-
Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Nuggets vs. Blazers game 10,000 times.
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans