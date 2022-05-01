Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Boston

Current Records: Milwaukee 4-1; Boston 4-0

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be returning home after a two-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Milwaukee Bucks will meet up at 1 p.m. ET May 1 at TD Garden. If the game is anything like Milwaukee's 127-121 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Things were close when the Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets clashed on Monday, but Boston ultimately edged out the opposition 116-112. Boston can attribute much of their success to point guard Marcus Smart, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists in addition to five rebounds, and small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 29 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Chicago Bulls with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 116-100. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 33 points along with nine boards.

Boston is now a perfect 4-0 while the Bucks sit at 4-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Celtics come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104.5. But Milwaukee ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 115.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston and Milwaukee both have 18 wins in their last 36 games.