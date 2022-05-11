Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Boston

Current Records: Milwaukee 2-2; Boston 2-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Boston Celtics are heading back home. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden. Boston will be strutting in after a win while Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Celtics are hoping for another victory. They came out on top against the Bucks by a score of 116-108 on Monday. Boston's power forward Al Horford was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 30 points and eight rebounds.

Milwaukee and Boston now sit at an identical 2-2. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical contest.

Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Celtics rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.5 on average. But the Bucks enter the matchup with 115.5 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $155.00

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston and Milwaukee both have 20 wins in their last 40 games.