How to watch Celtics vs. Bulls: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Boston

Current Records: Chicago 14-26; Boston 26-11

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. They aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Chicago beat the Detroit Pistons 108-99 on Saturday. It was another big night for PG Zach LaVine, who had 25 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics were the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 140-105 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. That looming 35-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Celtics yet.

Chicago is now 14-26 while Boston sits at 26-11. Chicago is 2-11 after wins this season, Boston 19-6.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBC Sports Chicago
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Boston have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Chicago.

  • Jan 04, 2020 - Boston 111 vs. Chicago 104
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Chicago 126 vs. Boston 116
  • Dec 08, 2018 - Boston 133 vs. Chicago 77
  • Nov 14, 2018 - Boston 111 vs. Chicago 82
  • Apr 06, 2018 - Boston 111 vs. Chicago 104
  • Mar 05, 2018 - Boston 105 vs. Chicago 89
  • Dec 23, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Chicago 92
  • Dec 11, 2017 - Chicago 108 vs. Boston 85
  • Apr 28, 2017 - Boston 105 vs. Chicago 83
  • Apr 26, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Chicago 97
  • Apr 23, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Chicago 95
  • Apr 21, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Chicago 87
  • Apr 18, 2017 - Chicago 111 vs. Boston 97
  • Apr 16, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Boston 102
  • Mar 12, 2017 - Boston 100 vs. Chicago 80
  • Feb 16, 2017 - Chicago 104 vs. Boston 103
  • Nov 02, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Chicago 100
  • Oct 27, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Boston 99
  • Jan 22, 2016 - Boston 110 vs. Chicago 101
  • Jan 07, 2016 - Chicago 101 vs. Boston 92
  • Dec 09, 2015 - Boston 105 vs. Chicago 100
