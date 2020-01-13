How to watch Celtics vs. Bulls: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Boston

Current Records: Chicago 14-26; Boston 26-11

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. They aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Chicago beat the Detroit Pistons 108-99 on Saturday. It was another big night for PG Zach LaVine, who had 25 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics were the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 140-105 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. That looming 35-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Celtics yet.

Chicago is now 14-26 while Boston sits at 26-11. Chicago is 2-11 after wins this season, Boston 19-6.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Boston have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Chicago.