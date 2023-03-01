Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Boston

Current Records: Cleveland 39-25; Boston 44-18

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden after having had a few days off. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a loss.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Cleveland's strategy against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Cleveland put the hurt on Toronto with a sharp 118-93 victory. It was another big night for Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, the Celtics ended up a good deal behind the New York Knicks when they played on Monday, losing 109-94. Despite the defeat, Boston got a solid performance out of point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 22 points. Brogdon hadn't helped his team much against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Cleveland's victory brought them up to 39-25 while the Celtics' loss pulled them down to 44-18. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland ranks first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.5 on average. But Boston comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 117.7. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $102.00

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Cleveland have won 20 out of their last 38 games against Boston.