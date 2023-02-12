Who's Playing
Memphis @ Boston
Current Records: Memphis 34-21; Boston 40-16
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are 13-2 against the Memphis Grizzlies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Celtics will play host again and welcome Memphis to TD Garden, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Boston and the Grizz will really light up the scoreboard.
Boston didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets at home this past Friday as they won 127-116. Boston can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Derrick White, who shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and ten dimes along with three blocks, and power forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 41 points.
Meanwhile, everything went Memphis' way against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday as they made off with a 128-107 win. The Grizz's point guard Ja Morant did his thing and had 32 points and nine assists in addition to nine rebounds.
The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Boston up to 40-16 and the Grizzlies to 34-21. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston ranks fourth in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. But Memphis comes into the contest boasting the fourth most steals per game in the league at 8.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
- Ticket Cost: $97.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 4-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Memphis.
- Nov 07, 2022 - Boston 109 vs. Memphis 106
- Apr 10, 2022 - Boston 139 vs. Memphis 110
- Mar 03, 2022 - Boston 120 vs. Memphis 107
- Mar 22, 2021 - Memphis 132 vs. Boston 126
- Dec 30, 2020 - Boston 126 vs. Memphis 107
- Aug 11, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 22, 2020 - Boston 119 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 18, 2019 - Boston 122 vs. Memphis 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Memphis 103
- Feb 26, 2018 - Boston 109 vs. Memphis 98
- Dec 16, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Memphis 93
- Dec 27, 2016 - Boston 113 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 20, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Memphis 109
- Mar 09, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Memphis 96
- Jan 10, 2016 - Memphis 101 vs. Boston 98