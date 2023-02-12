Who's Playing

Memphis @ Boston

Current Records: Memphis 34-21; Boston 40-16

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are 13-2 against the Memphis Grizzlies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Celtics will play host again and welcome Memphis to TD Garden, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Boston and the Grizz will really light up the scoreboard.

Boston didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets at home this past Friday as they won 127-116. Boston can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Derrick White, who shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and ten dimes along with three blocks, and power forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 41 points.

Meanwhile, everything went Memphis' way against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday as they made off with a 128-107 win. The Grizz's point guard Ja Morant did his thing and had 32 points and nine assists in addition to nine rebounds.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Boston up to 40-16 and the Grizzlies to 34-21. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston ranks fourth in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. But Memphis comes into the contest boasting the fourth most steals per game in the league at 8.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $97.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 4-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Memphis.