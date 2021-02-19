Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Boston

Current Records: Atlanta 12-16; Boston 14-14

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are on the road again Friday and play against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at TD Garden. The Hawks will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Boston is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over Boston, winning 122-114. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 40 points and eight assists.

Despite Atlanta winning this past one, the oddsmakers have the Celtics as a 4.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Hawks, who are 14-14 against the spread.

Boston's loss took them down to 14-14 while Atlanta's victory pulled them up to 12-16. We'll see if Boston can steal Atlanta's luck or if Atlanta records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Atlanta.