Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Boston
Current Records: Atlanta 12-16; Boston 14-14
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are on the road again Friday and play against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at TD Garden. The Hawks will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Boston is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over Boston, winning 122-114. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 40 points and eight assists.
Despite Atlanta winning this past one, the oddsmakers have the Celtics as a 4.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Hawks, who are 14-14 against the spread.
Boston's loss took them down to 14-14 while Atlanta's victory pulled them up to 12-16. We'll see if Boston can steal Atlanta's luck or if Atlanta records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 17, 2021 - Atlanta 122 vs. Boston 114
- Feb 07, 2020 - Boston 112 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 03, 2020 - Boston 123 vs. Atlanta 115
- Jan 03, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 16, 2019 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 120
- Jan 19, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 14, 2018 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 23, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Atlanta 96
- Apr 08, 2018 - Atlanta 112 vs. Boston 106
- Feb 02, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Atlanta 110
- Nov 18, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 06, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 107
- Apr 06, 2017 - Atlanta 123 vs. Boston 116
- Feb 27, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 28, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 26, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Boston 83
- Apr 24, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Atlanta 95
- Apr 22, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 19, 2016 - Atlanta 89 vs. Boston 72
- Apr 16, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Boston 107
- Dec 18, 2015 - Atlanta 109 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 24, 2015 - Atlanta 121 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 13, 2015 - Boston 106 vs. Atlanta 93