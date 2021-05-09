Who's Playing
Miami @ Boston
Current Records: Miami 36-31; Boston 35-32
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Miami Heat at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at TD Garden. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while the Celtics will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Boston suffered a grim 121-99 defeat to the Chicago Bulls this past Friday. Boston was down 94-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Boston back was the mediocre play of small forward Jayson Tatum, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-15 shooting.
Meanwhile, Miami beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-112 this past Friday. Small forward Jimmy Butler and point guard Tyler Herro were among the main playmakers for the Heat as the former had 25 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds and five steals and the latter shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.
The Celtics are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder April 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-115. In other words, don't count Miami out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
