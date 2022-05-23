Who's Playing

Miami @ Boston

Current Records: Miami 2-1; Boston 1-2

What to Know

The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Boston Celtics. The Heat aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Miami is hoping for another win. They snuck past Boston with a 109-103 victory this past Saturday. Miami can attribute much of their success to center Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten boards in addition to six dimes.

Miami is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors March 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 118-104. In other words, don't count Boston out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $205.00

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 19 out of their last 32 games against Miami.