Who's Playing
Miami @ Boston
Current Records: Miami 10-12; Boston 18-4
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will look to defend their home court Friday against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET. Averaging 130.2 points in their past five games, Boston's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Miami better be ready for a challenge.
The Heat are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Wednesday. The Celtics enjoyed a cozy 134-121 win over Miami. Power forward Jayson Tatum went supernova for Boston as he shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 49 points and 11 boards. The game made it Tatum's fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Tatum's points were the most he has had all year.
Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Boston's victory lifted them to 18-4 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 10-12. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $96.03
Odds
The Celtics are a big 8-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 24 out of their last 38 games against Miami.
