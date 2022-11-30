Who's Playing
Miami @ Boston
Current Records: Miami 10-11; Boston 17-4
What to Know
The Boston Celtics' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at TD Garden. Averaging 129.25 points in their past four games, Boston's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Miami better be ready for a challenge.
The Celtics simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Charlotte Hornets at home 140-105. With Boston ahead 78-55 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Point guard Marcus Smart and power forward Jayson Tatum were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 22 points and 15 dimes and the latter had 35 points. The game made it Tatum's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Miami netted a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The Heat can attribute much of their success to center Bam Adebayo, who had 32 points along with eight rebounds, and small forward Caleb Martin, who had 20 points in addition to nine boards.
The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Boston is now 17-4 while Miami sits at 10-11. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston enters the matchup with 121.3 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Heat are stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Miami.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.86
Odds
The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 22 out of their last 37 games against Miami.
- Oct 21, 2022 - Boston 111 vs. Miami 104
- May 29, 2022 - Boston 100 vs. Miami 96
- May 27, 2022 - Miami 111 vs. Boston 103
- May 25, 2022 - Boston 93 vs. Miami 80
- May 23, 2022 - Boston 102 vs. Miami 82
- May 21, 2022 - Miami 109 vs. Boston 103
- May 19, 2022 - Boston 127 vs. Miami 102
- May 17, 2022 - Miami 118 vs. Boston 107
- Mar 30, 2022 - Miami 106 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 31, 2022 - Boston 122 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 04, 2021 - Boston 95 vs. Miami 78
- May 11, 2021 - Miami 129 vs. Boston 121
- May 09, 2021 - Miami 0 vs. Boston 0
- Jan 06, 2021 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 105
- Sep 27, 2020 - Miami 125 vs. Boston 113
- Sep 25, 2020 - Boston 121 vs. Miami 108
- Sep 23, 2020 - Boston 0 vs. Miami 0
- Sep 19, 2020 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 106
- Sep 17, 2020 - Miami 0 vs. Boston 0
- Sep 15, 2020 - Miami 117 vs. Boston 114
- Aug 04, 2020 - Miami 112 vs. Boston 106
- Jan 28, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Miami 101
- Dec 04, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 01, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Miami 105
- Jan 21, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 99
- Jan 10, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Boston 99
- Dec 20, 2017 - Miami 0 vs. Boston 0
- Nov 22, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Boston 98
- Oct 28, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Miami 90
- Mar 26, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 30, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 114
- Dec 18, 2016 - Boston 0 vs. Miami 0
- Nov 28, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Boston 98 vs. Miami 88
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boston 101 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 30, 2015 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95