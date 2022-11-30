Who's Playing

Miami @ Boston

Current Records: Miami 10-11; Boston 17-4

What to Know

The Boston Celtics' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at TD Garden. Averaging 129.25 points in their past four games, Boston's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Miami better be ready for a challenge.

The Celtics simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Charlotte Hornets at home 140-105. With Boston ahead 78-55 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Point guard Marcus Smart and power forward Jayson Tatum were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 22 points and 15 dimes and the latter had 35 points. The game made it Tatum's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Miami netted a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The Heat can attribute much of their success to center Bam Adebayo, who had 32 points along with eight rebounds, and small forward Caleb Martin, who had 20 points in addition to nine boards.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Boston is now 17-4 while Miami sits at 10-11. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston enters the matchup with 121.3 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Heat are stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Miami.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.86

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 22 out of their last 37 games against Miami.