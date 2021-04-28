Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Boston

Current Records: Charlotte 30-31; Boston 32-30

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Boston Celtics will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET April 28 at TD Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Charlotte came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, falling 114-104. One thing holding the Hornets back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Terry Rozier, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Boston was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 119-115 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Boston was far and away the favorite. Boston's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and 11 rebounds.

Charlotte took their matchup against Boston this past Sunday by a conclusive 125-104 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hornets since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 15 out of their last 19 games against Charlotte.