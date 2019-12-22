How to watch Celtics vs. Hornets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Celtics vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Boston
Current Records: Charlotte 13-19; Boston 19-7
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are 12-3 against the Charlotte Hornets since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Boston has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Charlotte at 6 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 44 turnovers -- Boston prevailed over the Detroit Pistons 114-93 last week. Boston can attribute much of their success to SF Jaylen Brown, who had 26 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds, and F Jayson Tatum, who had 26 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Charlotte had to settle for a 114-107 loss against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. A silver lining for the Hornets was the play of PG Terry Rozier, who had 29 points.
Boston's victory lifted them to 19-7 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 13-19. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Celtics enter the game with only 103.6 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 13-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.
- Nov 07, 2019 - Boston 108 vs. Charlotte 87
- Mar 23, 2019 - Charlotte 124 vs. Boston 117
- Jan 30, 2019 - Boston 126 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 23, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Charlotte 103
- Nov 19, 2018 - Charlotte 117 vs. Boston 112
- Feb 28, 2018 - Boston 134 vs. Charlotte 106
- Dec 27, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Charlotte 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Boston 90 vs. Charlotte 87
- Apr 08, 2017 - Boston 121 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 16, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Charlotte 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Boston 96 vs. Charlotte 88
- Oct 29, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Charlotte 98
- Apr 11, 2016 - Charlotte 114 vs. Boston 100
- Dec 23, 2015 - Boston 102 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 12, 2015 - Boston 98 vs. Charlotte 93
