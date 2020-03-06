How to watch Celtics vs. Jazz: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Utah @ Boston

Current Records: Utah 39-22; Boston 42-19

What to Know

The Utah Jazz are on the road again on Friday and play against the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Utah is coming into the contest on a league-best three-game winning streak.

The Jazz were able to grind out a solid win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, winning 112-104. Utah's center Rudy Gobert did his thing and dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boston beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-106 on Wednesday. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points, six dimes and nine boards. The matchup made it Tatum's fifth in a row with at least 32 points.

The wins brought the Jazz up to 39-22 and Boston to 42-19. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah enters the game with a 47.60% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. But Boston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them fourth in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston have won five out of their last nine games against Utah.