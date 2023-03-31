Who's Playing
Utah @ Boston
Current Records: Utah 36-40; Boston 53-24
What to Know
The Utah Jazz need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.8 points per matchup before their game Friday. They are on the road again Friday and play against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET March 31 at TD Garden. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Utah and Boston will really light up the scoreboard.
The Jazz didn't have too much trouble with the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Wednesday as they won 128-117. Small forward Talen Horton-Tucker was the offensive standout of the contest for Utah, shooting 6-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 41 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Boston's strategy against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Boston put a hurting on Milwaukee on the road to the tune of 140-99. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 75-47. Power forward Jayson Tatum had a stellar game for the Celtics as he shot 8-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points and eight boards.
The Jazz are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 23-9 against the spread when expected to lose.
Utah got away with a 118-117 win in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $130.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Utah have won nine out of their last 15 games against Boston.
- Mar 18, 2023 - Utah 118 vs. Boston 117
- Mar 23, 2022 - Boston 125 vs. Utah 97
- Dec 03, 2021 - Utah 137 vs. Boston 130
- Mar 16, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Boston 109
- Feb 09, 2021 - Utah 122 vs. Boston 108
- Mar 06, 2020 - Utah 99 vs. Boston 94
- Feb 26, 2020 - Boston 114 vs. Utah 103
- Nov 17, 2018 - Utah 98 vs. Boston 86
- Nov 09, 2018 - Utah 123 vs. Boston 115
- Mar 28, 2018 - Boston 97 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 15, 2017 - Utah 107 vs. Boston 95
- Feb 11, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Utah 104
- Jan 03, 2017 - Boston 115 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 29, 2016 - Boston 100 vs. Utah 95
- Feb 19, 2016 - Utah 111 vs. Boston 93