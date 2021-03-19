Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Boston

Current Records: Sacramento 16-24; Boston 20-20

What to Know

This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120 points per contest. They are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET March 19 at TD Garden. Sacramento should still be riding high after a win, while Boston will be looking to right the ship.

It was all tied up 66-66 at the half for the Kings and the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, but Sacramento stepped up in the second half for a 121-119 victory. Sacramento relied on the efforts of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 28 points and seven assists in addition to five steals, and small forward Harrison Barnes, who had 18 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Boston on Wednesday, but luck did not. They took a 117-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Robert Williams, who dropped a double-double on 14 boards and 13 points along with four blocks, and small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 29 points along with five boards.

The Kings didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Boston in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 116-111 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sacramento since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 7-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won eight out of their last 11 games against Sacramento.