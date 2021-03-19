Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Boston
Current Records: Sacramento 16-24; Boston 20-20
What to Know
This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120 points per contest. They are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET March 19 at TD Garden. Sacramento should still be riding high after a win, while Boston will be looking to right the ship.
It was all tied up 66-66 at the half for the Kings and the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, but Sacramento stepped up in the second half for a 121-119 victory. Sacramento relied on the efforts of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 28 points and seven assists in addition to five steals, and small forward Harrison Barnes, who had 18 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Boston on Wednesday, but luck did not. They took a 117-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Robert Williams, who dropped a double-double on 14 boards and 13 points along with four blocks, and small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 29 points along with five boards.
The Kings didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Boston in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 116-111 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sacramento since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 7-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston have won eight out of their last 11 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 03, 2021 - Sacramento 116 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 25, 2019 - Boston 103 vs. Sacramento 102
- Nov 17, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Boston 99
- Mar 14, 2019 - Boston 126 vs. Sacramento 120
- Mar 06, 2019 - Boston 111 vs. Sacramento 109
- Mar 25, 2018 - Boston 104 vs. Sacramento 93
- Nov 01, 2017 - Boston 113 vs. Sacramento 86
- Feb 08, 2017 - Sacramento 108 vs. Boston 92
- Dec 02, 2016 - Boston 97 vs. Sacramento 92
- Feb 07, 2016 - Boston 128 vs. Sacramento 119
- Dec 03, 2015 - Boston 114 vs. Sacramento 97