Who's Playing

New York @ Boston

Current Records: New York 26-23; Boston 35-14

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Boston and the New York Knicks will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at TD Garden. The Celtics are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Boston as they fell 98-95 to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. The loss was just more heartbreak for Boston, who fell 120-116 when the teams previously met last month. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 14 boards along with seven dimes.

Speaking of close games: the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday New York proved too difficult a challenge. New York sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 105-103 victory. It was another big night for their power forward Julius Randle, who shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 36 points and 13 rebounds.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Boston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Boston is now 35-14 while New York sits at 26-23. New York is 15-10 after wins this season, and Boston is 7-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $93.72

Odds

The Celtics are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 19 out of their last 27 games against New York.