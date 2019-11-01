How to watch Celtics vs. Knicks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boston (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Boston 3-1; New York 1-4

Last Season Records: Boston 49-33; New York 17-65

What to Know

New York has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. New York and Boston will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. The Knicks have some work to do to even out the 4-13 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

New York ended up a good deal behind Orlando when they played on Wednesday, losing 95-83. One thing holding the Knicks back was the mediocre play of SF R.J. Barrett, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Boston had enough points to win and then some against Milwaukee, taking their game 116-105. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the half to overcome a 58-42 deficit.

Boston's win lifted them to 3-1 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. New York has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the match with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 100.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Knicks.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Boston have won 13 out of their last 17 games against New York.