How to watch Celtics vs. Knicks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Boston (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Boston 3-1; New York 1-4
Last Season Records: Boston 49-33; New York 17-65
What to Know
New York has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. New York and Boston will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. The Knicks have some work to do to even out the 4-13 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
New York ended up a good deal behind Orlando when they played on Wednesday, losing 95-83. One thing holding the Knicks back was the mediocre play of SF R.J. Barrett, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Boston had enough points to win and then some against Milwaukee, taking their game 116-105. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the half to overcome a 58-42 deficit.
Boston's win lifted them to 3-1 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. New York has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the match with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 100.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Knicks.
Over/Under: 212
Series History
Boston have won 13 out of their last 17 games against New York.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Boston 118 vs. New York 95
- Feb 01, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. New York 99
- Dec 06, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. New York 100
- Nov 21, 2018 - New York 117 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 20, 2018 - Boston 103 vs. New York 101
- Feb 24, 2018 - Boston 121 vs. New York 112
- Jan 31, 2018 - Boston 103 vs. New York 73
- Dec 21, 2017 - New York 102 vs. Boston 93
- Oct 24, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. New York 89
- Apr 02, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. New York 94
- Jan 18, 2017 - New York 117 vs. Boston 106
- Dec 25, 2016 - Boston 119 vs. New York 114
- Nov 11, 2016 - Boston 115 vs. New York 87
- Mar 04, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. New York 104
- Feb 02, 2016 - Boston 97 vs. New York 89
- Jan 12, 2016 - New York 120 vs. Boston 114
- Dec 27, 2015 - Boston 100 vs. New York 91
